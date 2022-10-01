Daniel Eugene Wells-Williams departed this life unexpectedly Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born April 8, 1984, in Columbus, Ohio to Daniel Eugene Wells and Tanya Felicia Williams.
Daniel was a very confident, loyal, kind-hearted, smart, loveable, and extremely funny man. He would always greet and leave you with a smile on his face. It was a pleasure to watch him with all his nieces and nephews. He loved them, and they loved him more.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herman Joe and Jean Williams, and his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Carrie Wells.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted parents, Tanya Williams-Fountain and Daniel (Gail) Wells; five sisters, LaToya Wells, Alyce Williams, Michelle McGuire, Briana Wells, and Shirley Dix; three brothers, Ryan Walls, Damon McGuire, and Malik McGuire; six nieces and five nephews; his partner and long-term companion, Dana Thompson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danny loved all his family and will be missed dearly.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 West 9th St., Owensboro. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro.
Final Tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
