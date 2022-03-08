Daniel G. Spalding, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro, the son of the late John and Dorothy Duvall Gillim Spalding, he was a 1968 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He had been a laboratory technician with Harvey Aluminum, National Southwire Aluminum, and Pinkerton Tobacco.
As a youngster, Dan had a newspaper bicycle delivery route that funded his first car. From then he had a passion for cars and motorcycles, notably Corvettes, Camaros, and Harley-Davidsons. His interest led him to a career change that resulted in his association with Stacy Chrysler, Roberts Motors, and Don Moore Automotive, from which he retired. Dan’s commitment to charity and the people of his community was reflected in his volunteer work with Hospice of Western Kentucky, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, and New Life Thrift Store. It was further demonstrated by his donation of more than 20 gallons of his rarer blood type to the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. Dan also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and loud music from the ’60s.
He was preceded in death by his brother Larry Gillim.
Those who remain to honor the memory of Dan Spalding include his wife of 43 years, Shirley Langley Spalding; his children, Lesley Spalding McCarthy (Stephen) of Owensboro and Nick Spalding (Brent Berneking) of Indianapolis; his grandchildren, Catherine Elizabeth McCarthy and Hannah June McCarthy, both of Owensboro; his sisters, Connie Hayden (Jim) and Sara Wathen (Joe) both of Owensboro; his sister-in-law, Sharon Gillim of Owensboro; and his special canine friends, Teddy and Patches.
The service for Dan Spalding will be at noon on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter or The Wounded Warrior Project.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Dan Spalding at www.glenncares.com.
Commented