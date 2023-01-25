HARDINSBURG — Daniel H. “Wee” Smith, 91, of Garfield, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired pipefitter and attended Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Vicki Smith Frank and Cathy Smith Tabor.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hensley Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
