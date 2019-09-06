Daniel Haddox Hughes Jr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Nov. 20, 1941, in Louisville to the late Daniel H. Hughes Sr. and Evelyn Rose Hughes, Dan served his country in the Navy. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, landscaping, fishing and being outdoors. He retired from Modern Welding after 25 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by a son, James Rayburn Hughes; and a brother, John Jerome Hughes.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Norma Berry Hughes; sons Joseph Hughes and Daniel Hughes and daughters Diana Hughes and Melissa Hughes, all of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family of Dan Hughes will have a private graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
