Daniel Lee Lanham, 36, passed away peacefully at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Jan. 22, 2021, with some of his family by his side. He was born on May 23, 1984, to Julia Mills Lanham and the late Gary Lee Lanham. He formerly worked at Cecil’s Concrete and DC Concrete and presently worked at Envision Contracting. He loved spending time with his children and family, as well as UK basketball, fishing, camping, and barbecuing.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lanham and step father, Bruce Johnson, as well as his grandparents, Herman and Pauline Mills, Patty Cecil Lanham, and Lawrence Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura Clark Lanham, and his children, Cameron, Adison, and Grayson Lanham; his mother, Julia Johnson; his sisters, Cassie Johnson, and Toni Howe (Justin); grandfather, Leon Lanham; grandmother, Dortha Johnson. Also numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him dearly.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Cecil Funeral Home, with prayers at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Daniel Lee Lanham memorial fund.
