HAWESVILLE — Daniel Lloyd Russelburg, 74, of Hawesville, formerly of Cloverport, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his residence. He retired from Century Aluminum in 2004. He farmed his 144-acre farm while working at Century. He was a big UK fan and always enjoyed Miller High Life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Onis and Ozona Russelburg, as well as H.C. and Shirley Rearden who raised him; two brothers, Houston and Kenneth Russelburg; and a sister, Lillian Cashen.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Carolyn Powers Russelburg; four beloved daughters, Marylou (Ray) Nix of Cloverport, Missie (Jeff) Smith and Tina (Pascal) Smith, both of Hawesville, and Tammy (Eric) Fetch of Cloverport; brother Phil Russelburg of Robins, Tennessee; one sister, Betty Pate of Cloverport; 11 grandchildren, Jesse, Kayle, Dylan, Devan, Preston, Samantha, Rikki, Carolyn, Danielle, Shelby and John; and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. Daniel will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
