CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dan died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Dan was born in Louisville on Feb. 26, 1943. He was 77 years old.
He is survived by his three children, Sam Thompson and his wife, Brookly Thompson, Jeff Thompson, and Shelly Bell and her husband, Chris; the mother of his children, Jane Parker, and her husband, Dr. William Parker; two sisters, Catherine Hayden and her husband, Dr. Bernard Hayden, and Helen Sims; and one brother, Mark Thompson, and his wife, Judy; four grandchildren, Dr. Sam Thompson and his wife, Jessica, Nicholas Thompson and his wife, Kelsey, John MacCauley, and Parker MacCauley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Ellen Thompson; sister Hughleen Riney; and two brothers, Tom and Sam Thompson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah.
