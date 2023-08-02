SACRAMENTO — Daniel Ray Bishop, 52, known to all as Daniel, was born May 12, 1971, in Madisonville, and passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Newburgh, Indiana. Daniel was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. His life was marked by a deep love for his family, a strong work ethic, and a passion for outdoor pursuits. A proud graduate of McLean County High School in 1989, Daniel carried the values of hard work and dedication throughout his life. He served in the maintenance department at Century Aluminum in Sebree where he was known for his dependability and attention to detail. His love for fixing things extended beyond his professional life as he often declared himself a repairman, always eager to mend anything broken.
Daniel’s interests were diverse and deeply rooted in his love for the outdoors. He was a golfer, a passion he often shared with his friends. His adventurous spirit led him to enjoy horseback riding and riding 4-wheelers. Above all, Daniel loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter, Charlee. His love for his family was evident in every aspect of his life, from his dedicated work ethic to his leisure activities.
A man of faith, Daniel was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. His kindness, compassion, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need were testament to his deep-rooted faith.
Daniel Bishop leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and dedication. He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family, his passion for the outdoors, and his ability to fix anything broken. His life was a testament to the power of faith, the importance of family, and the joy of embracing life’s simple pleasures.
Daniel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Junior Atherton.
Survivors include his soulmate and wife, Erica Bishop, who he married March 20, 2010; his beautiful daughter, Charlee Bishop, who was the apple of his eye; his mother, Priscilla Atherton of Livermore; his father, Roy Bishop of Central City; and his brothers, Jeff Bowman (Christy) of Livermore and Darrell Bishop (Geneva) of Livermore.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Daniel’s family from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Daniel’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Daniel Bishop family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Charlee Bishop Educational Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
