Daniel Ray “Danny” Stinnett, 76 of Hardinsburg, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He had previously worked in construction and as a grave digger.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Naomi Oldham Stinnett; daughters, Dana Stevenson and Heather Pate Spencer; son, Jacob Pate; brother, Clarence Stinnett; and sisters, Margie Pate and Thelma King.
Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church
Memorial service: 11 a.m.
Cremation was chosen by the family
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
