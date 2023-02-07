GRAHAM — Daniel Ray Stanley, 75, of Graham, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 3:13 p.m. at TriStar SkyLine Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a truck driver and a member of Little Mission Church in White Plains.
Survivors: wife, Deborah Stanley; children, Debbie (Tony) Loney, Daniel (Tammy) Stanley, Jr., Lucinda (Freddie) Jones, Michael (Samantha) Stanley, Deza (Shane) Groves, and Dakota (Stephanie) Stanley; and brothers.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented