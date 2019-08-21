CENTRAL CITY -- Daniel Ray Taylor, 68, of Central City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 7:07 p.m. at Continue Care at Baptist Health Madisonville. Daniel was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church, where he had served as deacon, song leader and Sunday school teacher. He worked for Peabody Coal Co. for 261/2 years and the Muhlenberg County Airport for 13 years. He also was a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.D. and Luwana Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Celia Murphy Taylor; sons Rob (Courtney) Taylor of Nashville and Ryan (Julie) Taylor of Breckinridge County; grandchildren Max Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Asher Taylor, Grace Taylor and Judah Taylor; brothers Roger (Miriam) Taylor of Morgantown and Gary (Lori) Taylor of Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Brian Jones officiating and Brother Gary Taylor and Dr. Roger Taylor assisting. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cleaton Baptist Church Sunday School.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
