Daniel Scott Kirkman, 48, of Owensboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Scott was born in Daviess County on May 14, 1972, to the late B. Daniel and Gladys Lee Anderson Kirkman. He was a Star Wars fanatic, loved to play Xbox and watch the UK Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys.
Scott is survived by his wife, Jennifer Nugent Kirkman; five children, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Noah, Madison and Tristan Kirkman; his siblings, Danielle (Jeff) Bartlett and Jereme Kirkman; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Scott Kirkman Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378 or at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
