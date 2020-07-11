ROCKPORT, Ind. — Daniel W. Decker Jr., 80, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Daniel retired from ALCOA Warrick Operations after 25 years of service.
Survivors include daughters Brenda Kempf, Linda Hancock and Audrey Nation.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Coomer officiating. Burial is in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
