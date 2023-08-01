ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Daniel W. Moseley, 77, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. Daniel was born in McHenry, Frog Town, across the Copper Creek, to Willard and Vohnell Moseley Aug. 25, 1945. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1963 and then enlisted in the United States Airforce in May 1963. After training in San Antonio, Texas, he was stationed at Luke Airforce Base in Glendale, Arizona for the rest of his four-year tour. Daniel worked at Whirlpool in Evansville, Indiana for 35 years before he retired. He was also a member and deacon at Rockport First Baptist Church for more than 60 years, where he was a song leader for several years. He loved to fish, ride roller coasters, play softball with a local softball team, work crossword puzzles, Chicago Bears football, traveling, playing checkers, electronics, doing yard work, and playing guitar with his brother-in-law, Michael Fischer. He was also a big Elvis Presley fan.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and a few angel babies.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Linda; son, Daniel Jay (Shelly) Moseley; daughter, Deborah Jean (Jeremy) Francis; grandchildren, Devon (Samantha) Cravens, Justin Moseley, Colton Moseley, Courtney Francis, Destiny (Austin) Rickenbaugh, Alexis (Sam) Spinks, Sydney Moseley, Brooke Thompson, and Misty Thompson; great-grandchildren, Dallas James, Lai’kin Spinks, and Presley Rickenbaugh; brother, David L. Moseley of Ruskin, Florida; sister, Violet Moore of Grandview, Indiana; along with several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented