TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Daniel Wayne McBride, 72, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. He was born July 8, 1947, in Henderson to Aurburn McBride and Beverly (Donner) McBride. Daniel served in the U.S. Navy. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. He worked on the railroad and retired from Bemis. He was a wonderful papaw.
Daniel is survived by his children, Michelle VanFleet (Jim), Melanie Payne (Steven), Benjamin McBride (Cyndi) and Matthew McBride (Shelby); grandchildren Devan Lambert, Tyler Leach (Kaylee), Nathaniel Varney, Nicholas McBride, Brennus McBride and Finley McBride; and great-grandchildren Trace Johnson, Lexie Leach and Levi Leach. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 19, in Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 N. 13th St., Terre Haute, IN 47804. Private family services will be held afterwards. Cremation has been chosen after services.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Commented