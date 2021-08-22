Daniel William Ziehr, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 13, 1958, to Betty Newcomb Ziehr Newton and the late Ralph Ziehr. He was employed at River City Industries as a factory worker.
Daniel loved sports, especially University of Kentucky sports. He enjoyed traveling. Destin, Florida, was among his favorite destinations. When Daniel took anyone fishing, the trip was always accompanied by one of his stories. In his free time, he liked to go to the riverboat casino, and he always had the best luck. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, with a big smile. Daniel had an identical twin and was best friends with his brother, Donald Ziehr. He loved being a papaw, never met a stranger and had many friends.
Along with his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Bruce; two granddaughters, Brooklynn and Emily Greenwell; his maternal grandparents, Melvin Jr. and Mary Janet Burks; and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Nellie Ziehr.
Daniel is survived by his children, Tina (James) Carman, Brandy (Jeff) Boone, William Ziehr and Danielle (Brian) Greenwell; his siblings, Karen (Mike) Clark, Donald Francis Ziehr Sr., Richard E. Ziehr Sr., and Lee Ann (Tim) Conner; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Brian Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family of Daniel requests that everyone wear a mask.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Ziehr.
