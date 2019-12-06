CENTRAL CITY -- Daniel Ray Wilson, 68, of Central City, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his sons, Shawn Wilson, Troy Wilson and Isaac Wilson; mother Mary Wilson; brothers Michael Wilson, Derwin Wilson and Manuel Wilson; and sisters Vivian Williamson, Belinda O'Clair, Shelia Adcock Wood and Rhonda Chesnel.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Homel, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Commented