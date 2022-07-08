GREENVILLE — Daniel Woodburn Vincent, 78, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. He was born in Graham July 12, 1943, the son of Clyde Vincent and Evelyn Ragan Vincent. He was a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church in Bremen. After 32 years in the grocery industry, he retired from Houchens Foods.
Mr. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and a son, Gary Vincent.
He is survived by two sons, Terry (Melissa) Vincent and Kerry (Jeanette) Vincent; five grandchildren, Thomas (Ashton) Vincent, Kerra (Dane) Haslett, Magan (Nate Lear) Vincent, Ashley Legate, and Dustin Vincent; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church in Bremen, conducted by Bro. Kerry Vincent. Burial will follow in Luzerne General Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
