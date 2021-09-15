Danna Lynn Jones, 64, of Philpot, passed away Monday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on June 19, 1957, to Catherine Freels Fulkerson and the late Charles “Sonny” William Fulkerson. Danna was long-time member of Good Shephard Church and participated in the choir and plays. She worked at the Senior Center in Whitesville. Danna was a fan of UK basketball. She enjoyed scrapbooking, boating and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite places to vacation to was Hawaii.
Along with her mother, Danna is survived by her husband, Jack Darrell Jones; daughter, Jenny (Cody) Weakly and their son, Preston Reed; daughter, Mandy (Doug Sorg) Jones and their children, Jayla Jones and Jagger Sorg; and her siblings, Chuck Fulkerson, Bruce (Karen) Fulkerson, Jeff (Cindy) Fulkerson and Joseph (Kelli) Fulkerson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again Friday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Danna Lynn Jones and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
