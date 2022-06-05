Dannielle Rae Keown, 32, of Reynolds Station, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home. She was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. Dannielle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bobby Dean Richards and Robert and Della Keown.
Survivors include her mother, Delsy Richards Keown of Reynolds Station; her father, Danny Keown of Horse Branch; her grandmother, Helen Richards of Reynolds Station; and her grandmother, Opal Keown of Hawesville.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
