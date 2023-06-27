LIVERMORE — Danny Chambers, 76, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 23, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Danny Chambers was born Jan. 12, 1947, in the Buttonsberry Community of McLean County to the late Alney Price and Helen M. Taylor Chambers. Danny was a retired carpenter and member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed feeling his birds and squirrels daily.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Carolyn Gillette, and by a daughter, Dana Dickerson.
Survivors include a son, Allan Chambers of Livermore; a daughter, Stacey Humphrey (Darrell) of Livermore; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Reed of Evansville, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building, 105 West 3rd St., Livermore. Friends may visit with Danny’s family from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Danny’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Danny at musterfuneralhomes.com.
