Danny Dame, 64, of Owensboro left us Sunday, July 3, 2022, to be with his Maker, Lord, and Savior. Danny was born into an Air Force family February 17, 1958, in Everett, Washington to the late Donald Orbin Dame and Betty DeWeese Dame. Danny loved life! He enjoyed life to its fullest until glioblastoma stole it from him. He was a protector and provider to his family and a servant of Christ. Danny knew God would protect and provide and he led by example toward God. Danny was a hard worker, honest, and giving. His ability as a problem solver served him and his friends well. He was never intimidated by something not working properly but would take time to analyze and fix the problem. Danny could repair just about anything, and the finished product would be better than the original. He loved painting and repairing automobiles. He loved fast cars and driving them. Danny eagerly anticipated his trips to car shows and swap meets in various states with his car show buddies. He loved to talk, thus, he never met a stranger. Danny gained so many treasured friendships. He would not hesitate to go where you were to help you. Danny was a loyal, honest guy who loved to make you laugh. He was a member and deacon of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Danny also was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Dame.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Jon Anne Simmons Dame; son, Micah Jones (Kristian) of Lexington; grandchildren, Graham and Georgia Jones; and brother, Greg Dame (Sandra) of Corpus Christi, Texas.
A memorial service for Danny Dame will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for Danny’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
