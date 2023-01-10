CENTRAL CITY — Danny Dean Edwards, 74, of Central City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:31 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended the 7th Day Adventist Church and was a retired auto mechanic and deputy jailer along with a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.
Survivors: wife, Susan Sherrod Edwards; daughters, Deanna (Christopher) Beasley, Tina (Barry) Johnson, and Melissa (Jonathon) Ward; brothers, Thomas Wayne Edwards, Eddie Joe Edwards, and Tony Gerald Edwards; and sister, Glenda Sue Woodson.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, with Military Honors. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
