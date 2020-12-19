Danny Dockery Sr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Deanfield on March 28, 1947, to the late Harvey and Ella Dockery. Danny had a good heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales and listening to country music stations.
Along with his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell Dockery and Paul Dockery; and his sister, Irene Howard.
Danny is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janice York Dockery; his children, Danny Dockery Jr., Kamora Hall, Kemberly Gilbreath and Dorothy Dockery; four grandchildren, Assante, Silas, Misty and papaw’s buddy, Jamicen; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Caroldean Brown and Alice Failing; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 2412 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Dockery.
