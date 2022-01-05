HARTFORD — Danny E. Willis, 66, of Hartford, formerly of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Danny was born in Owensboro, on February 15, 1955 to the late Junior Lee and Patsy R. (Lester) Willis.
Danny was a people watcher and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his sister, Sherry L. Pogue; his nephew, Joseph Pogue, Jr. and his wife, Dottie; his great-niece, Dessa R. Pogue; and his great-nephew, Trevor J. Pogue.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
