GREENVILLE -- Danny Alan Evitts Sr., 63, of Greenville, died, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Heartford House. He was a machine operator for Ahlstrom and a member of Duvall's Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Margie McLevain Evitts; sons Danny Alan Evitts Jr. and Joshua Evitts; daughters Rachel Evitts and Rebekah Putman; brothers Mike Evitts, Kevin Evitts and Scotty Evitts; and mother Barbara Evitts.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday.
Expression of sympathy: Danny Alan Evitts Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
