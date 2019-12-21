Danny Francis Daugherty, 73, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 29, 1946, to the late Robert Oscar Daugherty and Anna Gootee Daugherty. Danny retired from CRS One Source, where he was a supervisor in the shipping department. He was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Daugherty; sisters Lela Merritt, Mary Bayles and Betty Young; and brothers-in-law Norman Moore, Ben Chaney, Estel Merritt, George Bayles and Johnny Estes.
Survivors include his son, John Richard Daugherty; Melissa Daugherty, mother of Kaleb and Ethan; grandchildren Kaleb Daugherty, Ethan Daugherty and Austin Pauley; former wife Linda Pauley; stepdaughter Janice Pauley Moseley; stepson Kevin Pauley; step-grandchildren Marley, Kaitlyn and Jamie; sisters Ann Moore and Louise Chaney; brother-in-law Mike Nance; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
