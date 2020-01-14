Danny Gene Magan, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born July 7, 1947, in Ohio County to the late Aubrey and Willye Miller Magan. Danny retired from Golden Flake and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of AMVETS, American Legion and Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a wife, Mary Magan.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Magan; sons Robert Magan (Tammy) and Terry Magan (Mikki); stepchildren Teddy Barnett (Vicki), Denny Barnett (Kim), Mary Sue Boteler (Lewis), Mary Braden (Keith), and Kim Hall; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
