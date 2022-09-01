HORSE BRANCH — Danny Lee Gallion, 76, of Horse Branch died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Gallion retired from Honeywell (Bendix).
Survivors: wife, Margo Hayse Gallion; sons, Danny Eugene (Amanda) Gallion and William Wayne (Karen) Gallion; daughter, Rhonda Kaye (Kelly) Evans; brothers, Carl Eugene (Cassie) Gallion, Jr. and Shannon Ray (Judy) Gallion; and sister, Carla Kaye (Jack) Branham.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
