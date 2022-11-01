Danny Mattingly, 66, encircled by his children, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. An Owensboro native, he was born October 13, 1956. His multi-faceted career as an engineer and journeyman spanned over two decades and ultimately culminated with the respect of his peers as a powerplant manager overseeing massive operations and ensuring the safety of hundreds of men.
Danny was a free spirit with an undeniable passion for UK basketball and NASCAR. His work ethic was second to none, and his loving family will not soon forget his unwavering dedication and devotion. He never met a stranger, and his kind-hearted charisma would put anyone at ease. His infectious smile is eternally emblazoned on the hearts of those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his sister, Maria; and his best friend and brother, “little Dougie.”
Amongst numerous other loved ones, Danny is survived by his four children, Eric Mattingly, Kellie Fiene, Whitney Lewchanyn, and Tyler Mattingly; his mother, Hazel Mattingly; his sister, Joann Pitman; and his granddaughter, Lauren Fiene. Now resting with our Lord and Savior, Danny’s loving spirit will forever be cherished and missed.
“If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God”. Romans 14:8.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
