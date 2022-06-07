HORSE BRANCH — Danny Michael Camp, 71, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at his home. Danny was born in Horse Branch to the late Garland Michael and Mary Elizabeth Aubrey Camp. He was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara McCormick and Betty Jameson. Danny also ran heavy equipment in the coal mines most of his life. But he retired from Camps Custom Cabinets as a master cabinet maker. He loved riding motorcycles. Riding his Harley with his wife, two sons, his brother, and his Buddy Ralph was one of his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed being everyone’s Mr. Fix It. Papaw could sure fix anything and he would offer to help anyone. Danny was a great man who showed love and compassion for everyone he had ever met. Danny enjoyed spending tons of time with his family-especially the grand kids Ashlyn, Kaelin, and Brex.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Brenda Wilson Camp; 2 sons-Travis Michael Camp and his wife Kim Camp, Jared Thomas Camp; a brother-Douglas (Sharon) Camp; 3 sisters-Nancy (Charles) Bailey, Janice (Willard) Geary and Deborah Camp; 3 grandchildren-Ashlyn, Kaelin and Brexton and family sidekick Ralph Mattingly.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Diane Oliver officiating. Burial will be in Camp Cemetery in Olaton. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
