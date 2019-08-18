HARTFORD -- Danny Neal, 68, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 20, 1951, son of the late Eck G. and Frances Robards Neal.
Danny was owner of Twin Supply along with his twin brother, David Neal. He also served on Hartford City Council and the Hartford Fire Department. He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Lonnie and Donald Geary.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Ayer Neal; sons Daniel Scott Neal and John L. Reynolds II (Marisa); grandchildren Aidan Scott Neal and Mary Isabelle "Izzy" Reynolds; brother David Neal (Vonita); sisters Laura Gillett, June Pierce, Barbara Ford and Phyllis Strader (Tippy); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brother Bentley Ball and Brother Tim Hall officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
