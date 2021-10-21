Danny Ray Finley, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 2, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Ivan and Mary Ellen Finley. Danny enjoyed video games, traveling, hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He was best described as a gentle, sweet man, who had a big heart for his family, especially his grandchildren. Danny worked hard and played harder and was coined “Dan Dan the Fix-It Man,” as he was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty Stogner Finley; his children, Danny Jo Finley, Craig Ivan Finley, Brandy Lee Finley Payne (Christopher) and Dawn Finley Kimberlin (Chad); his grandchildren, Danielle, Sebastian, Jordyn, Brice, Ethan, Maddelyne, Isaac, Noah, Hendrix, Chase and Cayden; three great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Danny Finley may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented