LEWISPORT — Danny Ray Garrison, 65, of Lewisport, went home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, while at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Dec. 25, 1954, to the late Ivan and Ozella Pemberton Garrison. Danny was a riverboat captain for Ingram Barge Company for 20 years and served as a captain for another company for another 25 years. He retired from Ingram Barge company in May 2019. Danny was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and loved playing his bass guitar in the praise band. Danny was a Sunday school teacher, loved preaching the gospel and loved his Lord.
Danny loved spending time with his family, especially family get togethers and holidays. He also had a love for playing golf. Danny had a heart of gold and would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was an amazing husband, father, papaw, brother and uncle. Danny enjoyed the outdoors and was always looking for something to fix or mowing the yard for the third time in a week.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Garrison Smith; brother-in-law David Terrell; sister-in-law Rita Garrison; and stepfather Bill Hines.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Denise Wells Garrison; sons Chris Garrison, Shane (Jennifer) Garrison and Ryan (Brandy) Williamson; daughters Kelly (Keith) Cambron and Rhonda (Steve) Winiger; grandchildren Haley and Connar Smith, Isaac and Ethan Garrison, Dalten, Landen, Camden and Jace Garrison, Kylee and Emma Cambron and Jessica and Jamie VanWinkle; great-grandchildren Gracelyn “Little One” Daugherty and Aubrey VanWinkle; siblings Lucy Terrell, Ernie Garrison and Melissa (Rick) Flint; along with several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Garrison will be private. Burial will be in Lewisport Cemetery. The family request all donations be made to Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Danny Garrison. Online condolences may be left for Danny’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
