Danny Ray Glover, also called “Dad”, “Paw”, “Glova”, “Doodle”, “Danny Ray”, and “Buddy”, was born in Owensboro May 23, 1955, to the late Vernon Glover and Mary Alice Deal Glover. He began his educational journey by attending Dunbar Elementary, Franklin Elementary, and Estes Junior High School. He later attended Owensboro Senior High School, graduating in 1974. Upon graduating, he attended trade school for carpentry and construction.
Danny was first employed as a journeyman in carpentry in Owensboro. Then he made his arrival in Chicago, Illinois in the spring of 1981. After settling in The Windy City, he began working at the Hyatt Regency Hotel as a parking attendant and he retired after 30-plus years of service.
He was baptized at Center Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. He accepted Christ at a young age and enjoyed worshiping every Sunday with his family. During his later years in life, he continued practicing his faith at Logos Baptist Assembly in Chicago, Illinois.
Danny was preceded in death by his late wife, Denise A. Glover, with whom he united in holy matrimony Feb. 22, 1985. How ironic his flight home was in time for their anniversary, so it was till death do us part. From this union, two children were born. Danny had a loving passion for his wife and daughters.
He was a quiet and kind man who enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football, listening to the “dusties”, and hosting the summer annual Block Club parties at his home.
Danny leaves his legacy behind to his two daughters, De’Vona A. Glover and Deja R. Glover; two sisters, Audrey Smith and Linda (Stephen) Glover-Coleman; aunt, Shirley Clark; his Chihuahua fur-baby, Dyce R. Glover; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 West 9th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. The wake service will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Danny Ray Glover.
Please leave memories and messages of condolence at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented