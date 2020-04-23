BREMEN — Danny Ray Jones, 55, of Bremen, died Monday, April 20, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Griffin Jones; son Dustin Jones; daughter Samantha Oakley; mother Patricia Anderson; brothers Troy Anderson, Terry Jones, Billy Jones and Martin Sweeney; and sisters Tammy Francis, Tina Anderson and Tina Jones.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements for Mr. Jones will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
