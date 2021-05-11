Danny Ray Word, 72, of Owensboro, died peacefully in the morning on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer. Born Nov. 13, 1948, in Christian County, he was the only son of the late Glendel and Ola Word. He grew up as a member of the Center Street Church of Christ and Owensboro Church of Christ. After graduating from Daviess County High School, he joined the U.S. Army. In 1970, while stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, he met, fell in love with and married Anita Runyon. After they married, the two moved back to Owensboro to live, love and raise their children.
To know him, was to love him. Danny was one-of-a-kind. He was a devoted husband, father, pepa, great-pepa, brother and son, who loved spending time with his family. Always connected to his Church of Christ roots, he was deeply spiritual and enjoyed discussing God. He was sometimes stubborn, loved unconditionally, had a mischievous sense of humor and loved to laugh. He also enjoyed dining out with friends and family, playing Rook, Wild Nine, and Authors, putting puzzles together, and taking trips with his family, especially vacations to Washington state. Danny also loved reading, especially about history and wars.
Danny was a sports guy, especially if you wanted to talk about basketball. He was a die hard UK fan who bled blue. He also was an avid fan of the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners. As a dad, Danny was the kind who coached his son’s baseball and soccer teams as well as his daughter’s softball team and practiced ball with his kids and their teammates at the ballpark or in the backyard. He also was the kind of dad in the neighborhood that all the kids came over to play sports with — basketball, baseball, football, and dodgeball — you name it.
Danny was dedicated to whatever he did, whether it was providing for and protecting his family, taking care of his home, helping others, tending to his garden or pool, or taking care of the farm. He spent almost 48 years working at Alcoa, retiring to take care of his wife during her battle with cancer until her death.
His life was spent how he lived — loving, caring and always there for his family no matter what. His children and grandchildren could not have asked for a better man or father/pepa than him. He will be deeply and sadly missed by all those who knew him.
Aside from his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Anita Word, his grandparents, Clay and Mae Lee Word and Finis and Bedie Gates, sister-in-law Mae Runyon, his in-laws, Hervie and Ressie Runyon, brothers-in-law Marvin Case, Wayne “Vic” Victory, LeRoy Runyon, and Glen Runyon, nephew Steve Victory and niece-in-law Charlotte Runyon.
Survivors include his son, Danny Word Jr., of Owensboro; his daughter, Jeanette (Michael) Noone, of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Rebecca Word and Alexa (Chris Hardesty) Word, both of Owensboro; his great-grandchildren, Easton, Adalynn and Jaxon; his sister, Shirley Degler, of Owensboro; daughter-in-law Lisa Word, of Owensboro; his uncle, Layton (Hilda) Word, of Evansville, Indiana; aunt, Della Word, of Evansville; brothers-in-law Clarence Runyon, of Chehalis, Washington, and Clyde (Caron) Runyon, of Cinebar, Washington, sisters-in-law Ellie Runyon, of Rochester, Washington, Louise Runyon, of Chehalis, and Sharon Runyon, of Arizona; special cousins Steve (Vickie) Word, of Evansville, Indiana, Jeremy Word, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Debbie (Ray) Zeller, of Evansville, Chad Word, of Georgia, and Brett Word, of Pennsylvania, special friends Jim and Brenda Daily, of Owensboro, and Greg and Linda Oakley, all of Owensboro, both of Owensboro, and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Danny’s Celebration of Life is noon Friday at Owensboro Church of Christ. Visitation is after 10 a.m at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation and Celebration of Life shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky for their care as well as everyone who called, visited, or messaged about Danny during his illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Church of Christ, 3300 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented