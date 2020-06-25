LEWISPORT — Danny Russell House, 68, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Owensboro on June 7, 1952, to Russell and Emma Jean House. Danny was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer and taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, coaching, attending his granddaughters’ ball games and watching UK basketball. One of Danny’s proudest moments as a coach came in 1991, when he coached the 13-year-old Rough River Babe Ruth All-Stars. The team won the Kentucky state championship and played in the Babe Ruth World Series in Millville, New Jersey. Danny was a past president of the Hancock County Little League, Hancock County Babe Ruth and Hancock County High School baseball and basketball booster
clubs. He was a member
of the Lewisport Lions
Club and the Hancock County Jaycee’s. Danny
was preceded in death by
his stepmother, Glen
Clark House.
Danny’s professional career in insurance started with Commonwealth Life Insurance Company. He was the longtime owner of House Insurance Services in Hancock County and a partner of House-Hoffman Insurance Services in Owensboro. Danny was a past president of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, served on the President’s Advisory Council for Motorists Mutual Insurance Company, and served on the board of Hospice of Western Kentucky and United Way. In 2011, Danny was named the Citizen of the Year in Hancock County by the Chamber of Commerce.
Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha Reynolds House; son Brandon House and his wife, Johnna; three grandchildren, Halley Stewart, Ella House and Ansley House; mother Emma Jean Jasper and her husband, Charlie; father Russell House; siblings Bruce House and his wife, Naiome, Dana Hurt and her husband, Randall, and Jason Jasper and his wife, Tara; stepsisters Karen Thomas and Anne Brent Frankel and her wife, Sheilah; nieces Sarah Phillips and husband Derek and Brylie Jasper; and nephews Nathan House and Daniel House.
Funeral services for Danny House will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Lewisport Baptist Church, with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Danny’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at Lewisport Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made in Danny’s honor to Hospice of Western Kentucky or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Share your memories of Danny with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
