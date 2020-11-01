GREENVILLE — Danny Terriel Walker, 71, of Greenville, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a supervisor/engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Walker; sons Troy Walker and Scott Walker; and brother Brett Walker.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
