CENTERTOWN -- Danny W. Kessinger, 67, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in Hartford on Dec. 3, 1952, son of the late Clyde and Lydia Kessinger. Danny served in the U.S. Navy and was a deputy sheriff in Ohio County for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Wright; and brother David Kessinger.
Survivors include his wife Judy Kessinger; son Brandon Kessinger; daughters Misty Brown (Danny) and Tiffany Burden (Travis); grandchildren Hannah Brown, Levi Brown and Grayson Burden; brothers Gary Kessinger (Lisa), Mike Kessinger (Kay), Larry Kessinger (Kathy), Terry Kessinger (Pat), Dennis Kessinger (Debbie) and Benny Kessinger (Marquetta); and sisters Patty Curtis and Penny Trujillo (Sam).
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery, where the Ohio County Honor Guard will perform final rites. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented