Danny Wayne Quisenberry, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Evansville, Indiana. He was born March 3, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Daniel Hardin Quisenberry and Anna Louis Cline Unsel. Danny retired from Boilermakers Local 40 and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR, animals and anything that he could drive or race. He was a 1976 graduate of Owensboro High School.
He is survived by his sister, Janice Kennedy of Owensboro; nieces Lacy Kennedy (Jason Bartley) and Kim Aimone (Mark); nephew Shawn Kennedy (Kat Mykals); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
