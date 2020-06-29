Danny Wayne Suggs, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1953, in Daviess County to the late Rev. Connie and Nellie Suggs. Danny was previously employed at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as a security guard and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Suggs; and his sister, Bonnie Lindsey.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Deborah Boone; son, Michael Wayne Suggs; stepdaughter, Bobbi Rudder; four grandchildren, Samantha Marcum, Jessica Marcum, Dalton Suggs, and Michael Suggs II.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Owensboro. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Danny Suggs Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
