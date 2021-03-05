GRAHAM — Danny Whitler, 69, of Graham, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11:20 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a truck driver for S & S Stave, and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sons, Chad Whitler and Dano Whitler; daughters, Christy Bryant, Lynn Phillips, and Michelle Belser; and brother,
Marvin Stewart.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented