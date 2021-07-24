GREENVILLE — Daphine Bandy Miller, 94, of Greenville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville after a lengthy illness. She was born in Greenville on Aug. 6, 1926, the daughter of Elmer Bandy and Alma Walker Bandy. She was a housewife and a homemaker and was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Greenville. She enjoyed sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Miller; a daughter, Shelia Kaye Miller and a brother, Wendell Bandy.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Daniel) Raymer of Greenville; and one granddaughter, Dana (Allan) Lindsay of Long Beach, California.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Weir conducted by the Rev. Paul Moore. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
