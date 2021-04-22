Darin “Blake” Gatton, 31, of Maceo, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born June 11, 1989, in Owensboro to Darin and Kimberly Payne Gatton. Blake graduated from Daviess County High School in 2007 and went on to work at Ragù. He had served as an operator for Glenmore for the last eight years.
Blake was an avid sports fan, especially of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Dolphins and Daviess County Panthers. He had an endless amount of knowledge about sports and could give you any statistic you asked for just about any player. He enjoyed golfing in his free time. Above everything, he adored his little girls. Blake was witty, honest and caring. He was truly the life of the party, always participating in karaoke when he could. He was a simple man, content with his life and easy to please and put everyone else before himself. Blake will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Michael “Mike” Payne.
Blake is survived by his parents, Darin and Kim Gatton; his daughters, Ayla and Brynlee Gatton; his brothers, Trevor Gatton (Miranda Newton) and Noah Gatton; his maternal grandmother, Linda Payne; his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Charlotte Gatton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Prayers will begin at 6:30 p.m.
All who attend the visitation for Mr. Gatton shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks. Please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, 2400 Friendship Drive Suite B, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Blake Gatton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
