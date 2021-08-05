HARDINSBURG — Darlene Camp, 70, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a retired dental assistant with civil service.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Fentress; brothers Danny O’Donoghue, Joe O’Donoghue, Ron O’Donoghue and Don O’Donoghue; and sisters Denise Heavrin, Cathy Moore, Mary Jo Hess, Sarah Bruner and Kim McCarty.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery, Axtel. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald Catholic Church.
