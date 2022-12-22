A beauty queen passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, Darlene Delamaide Kelley. She was born Sept. 5, 1927, in Arma, Kansas to the late Jettie and Otto Nelson. She grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas where she was Miss Pittsburg Kansas in 1945. Darlene was a natural at sports, especially at playing tennis and golf. Her Bridge game was notorious, along with her winning smile and infectious laughter. Darlene was a loving mother and she will be greatly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Delamaide and Mark Kelley.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Light (John Duffy) of Los Angeles, California and Cyndi Sturgeon (the late Mike Sturgeon) of Owensboro; Cyndi’s children, Cole Sturgeon (Whitney Sturgeon) and their daughter, Blair and Michele Etheredge (James Etheredge) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Michele’s children, Jake, Rachel, and Sam.
We are grateful to the staff at Cedarhurst, and her caregivers from Home Instead and Heartford House Hospice. Special thanks to Jack Pace, Sharon Simmons, Jane Cea, Heather Howard, and Connie Bowlds.
The family will be having a private service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please support the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
