Darlene England Blair, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on July 25, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late Frank England Sr. and Cora Sandefur Huntsman. Darlene was a charter member of One Faith Fellowship, where she served as an Elder and financial secretary. She retired from Horn and France Insurance. Darlene enjoyed crafts, fishing with her husband, having her family around, but, most of all, loved serving Jesus, others, and her church. She always put others first even until her last days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank England Jr.; sister, Freddie West; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Huntsman.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Steve Blair, Sr.; two daughters, Angie DeWitt and her husband, Benji, and Stephanie Blair; two sons, Troy Salee and his wife, Jill and Steve Blair Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Kegan and Miriam DeWitt, Lindsey and Jamal Wagner, Tai Teasley and Kolten Nelson, Haley Porter, Ally Porter, Kaleb Freels, Austin Blair, Jalyn Burroughs, and Laterrian Burroughs; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Salo (Don) of Middleton, Idaho and Debbie Crowe (Ricky) of Owensboro; and a brother, Bruce Huntsman of Pueblo, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, Owensboro. Private family burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Maheshwari, Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, Hospice nurses, and the Heartford House for the excellent care.
Memorial donations may be made to One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
