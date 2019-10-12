Darlene Hope Marks, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 27, 1939, in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to the late Arley and Opal Currey. Darlene served as the director of materials management at Mercy Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed decorating, cooking, sewing and quilting. Darlene took delight in watching competitive sports, especially that of her grandson, Justin Mark's, baseball career. She cherished her annual trips to Florida with her husband and playing cards with her girlfriends. Darlene will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but especially her family whom she loved so much.
Darlene was preceded in death by her sister and four of her brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernard Marks; daughter Crystal (Michael Kevin) Richardson; son Ben (Becky) Marks; grandchildren Colin (Rachel), Ashley (Jessica), Benjamin (Katie), Justin (Jamie) and Alex (Sarah); great-grandchildren Colton, Ava, Landon, Levi, Luke, Benjamin Lee, Jacob and Mason; and brother Bob Currey.
Services will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Darlene Marks may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented