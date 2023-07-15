ASHLAND — Darlene Joy Richardson Cahal, 87, a longtime resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023, with her loving family beside her after an extended illness in Owensboro. Darlene was born June 12, 1936, in Estill County. She was the daughter of the late William S. Richardson and Emma Richardson. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted countless hours to serving South Ashland Methodist Church in the Music and Meal Fellowship Ministries. Darlene loved to sing and play the handbells and cook and serve meals for the children’s and youth ministry. She served her community as a Library Clerk at the Boyd County Public Library for over 40 years beginning in 1974, and her happiest place to be was in the children’s library! Darlene was a 1955 graduate of Estill County High School.
Along with her husband, Bill, Darlene spent countless hours volunteering as a member of the Blazer Band Boosters for six years. Every game day at Putnam Stadium they would get to the stadium early to make the popcorn and hotdogs to help provide funding for Blazer band programs.
She will be missed here on Earth as she goes on to rejoice with her Heavenly Father.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William “Bill” Cahal; her brother, William “Junior” Richardson; and her grandson, Victor William Keys.
Left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Renée Keys of Lexington; daughter, Gwinna Freeman and Rick Freeman of Owensboro; grandchildren, Calla and Logan Haas of Owensboro, Katie and Ben Martin of Owensboro, Rick and Devon Freeman of Lexington, and Alix Bossenger of Worthington, Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren, Haley and Madison Hass, Cole, Lillie, Gwinna, and Jameson Martin, Nathan, Samuel, Eleanor, and Walter Freeman, and Ember Bossenger.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, with Rev. Keith Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery, North East. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Darlene was known for her love of wearing bright-colored clothing. So please feel free to dress in bright colors for the funeral service!
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky for the loving and devoted care given to Darlene during the final weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the CornerStone Methodist Church Chancel Choir Robe Fund. Donations can be sent to CornerStone Methodist Church, 2203 29th St., Ashland, KY 41101.
Online condolences may be sent to www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Commented